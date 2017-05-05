McCollum Takes Over ESPN's LA Studios

If you watched anything on ESPN on Thursday or Friday, you probably saw a familiar face on your TV screen.

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum visited The Worldwide Leader's Los Angeles studios this week to provide his expertise across various programming. On Thursday, the Lehigh journalism major, clad in a floral jacket, joined Michelle Beadle, Marcellus Wiley and Amin Elhassan on SportsNation before serving as a guest on NBA Countdown ahead of Thursday's playoff games with Beadle, Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups.

On Friday, McCollum visited The Jump with Rachel Nichols, Elhassan and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

Check out clips from the shows below.

SPORTSNATION

NBA COUNTDOWN

THE JUMP