Lillard Talks New Dame D.O.L.L.A. Album, Superteams on Jim Rome Podcast

It's a busy week to be Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. Not only is the 27-year-old beginning his sixth season in Rip City, but the two-time All-Star is set to release his new album under the guise of Dame D.O.L.L.A. as well as his new signature shoe from Adidas, 'The Dame 4,' on Friday.

Lillard joined national sports radio host Jim Rome on his weekly podcast to talk about his new album and hoops. Here are the highlights from the conversation:

On balancing basketball and hip-hop…

"When I first started putting out music often, like two summers ago, people was saying ‘You need to be in the gym. You guys got eliminated in the Second Round.’ There was a lot to be said about it just because I guess people was I guess concerned about the time I spent in the studio, but my thing was always spend even more time in the gym; that’s the first thing I do every day. Each time we get into the season — I’ve improved each season. I go out there and do my job, and I do it well. I kinda ignored every time somebody had something to say about it."

On working with Lil Wayne on CONFIRMED…

"When a lot of the beats came on, he was automatically like rapping lyrics to himself. If he rapped something, he was going in the booth and he was laying it down regardless if he was gonna keep it or not. He was going in there and just in the booth and saying his stuff, just going from there. That’s something I wouldn’t do in the past."

On his “obsession” with beating Golden State…

"When I say things, it’s not just — I don’t let my emotions take over me. When someone asks me a question, I just answer from how I feel. I think everybody should feel that way. You’ve got guys teaming up because they wanna have enough firepower to beat Golden State. Everybody know that they’re going to be one of the best teams in the league, if not the best team off of their talent and the way that their talent plays together and the brand of basketball that they play. It’s clearly on everyone else’s mind, too, that that’s what they wanna get done. Me, I wanna be the one to [beat Golden State]. Everybody kinda shows them the respect of being that top dog, which they deserve. They’ve earned it, but for me as a competitor, I wanna knock ‘em off that. That’s kinda what I’m obsessed with as a player."

On superteams…

"You can’t say it’s good or bad. It’s competition, and that’s one thing that one change. Guys wanna team-up and guys wanna give themselves a better chance to win it all, then it’s not illegal. It’s not against the rules, or then it wouldn’t be done. I don’t think it’s good or bad, but for any competitor, I think it just raises the level of your competitiveness."

On the potential of him joining a superteam…

"Me personally, I’m never joining a team of stars. I just couldn’t ever do it, especially one that’s won the championship and has just eliminated me. I just couldn’t see myself doing it. I would wanna beat them. I wouldn’t wanna be the top team that just went 73-9 or whatever they win. I wouldn’t wanna join that. I would rather beat them, than to join them."

