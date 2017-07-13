ESPN's Pelton on Swanigan: ‘He’s More of That Traditional, Bruising Power Forward’

Perhaps the brightest spot of the Trail Blazers' play in the Las Vegas Summer League has been the performances of No. 26 overall pick Caleb Swanigan. The 6-9, 250 lb. forward out of Purdue is one of four players in Vegas averaging a double-double with a clip of 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, all the while quickly earning the admiration of fans back in Rip City with his hustle at both ends of the floor.

Swanigan was recently profiled by ESPN, showcasing the rookie forward's determination to have the best motor in the NBA as well as his well-documented background of having overcome homelessness and teenage obesity. Check out video below, featuring insight from ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton and read Ohm Younmisuk's story here.