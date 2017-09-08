A Brief History of Damian Lillard on Late Night TV

"Lillard Time" comes to late night Friday evening when Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard guests on the Late Late Show with James Corden (12:37am / CBS). Blazers fan and Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel was kind enough to share his excitement of hosting Lillard in-studio on Twitter before the taping of the guard's appearance Thursday evening.

Tune into @latelateshow tomorrow night to see @Dame_Lillard and I take a walk down memory lane. pic.twitter.com/eTuXMZRMH6 — Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) September 8, 2017

Friday's appearance is hardly Lillard's first venture into the evening talk show circuit. His first guest spot came in October 2014 when the Oakland native visited the CONAN set in Hollywood to talk hoops and his #4BarFriday project with Conan O'Brien. Pre-Dame D.O.L.L.A. days, Lillard even dropped a few rhymes on O'Brien.

Though video is no longer available online, Lillard visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2015 to promote the ZX Flux adidas line. Lillard also starred in a Foot Locker ad with Kimmel and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins.