Nuggets Grind Out Win, Spoil Huge Homecoming for Nurkic

DENVER – A great night from Jusuf Nurkic against his former team wasn’t quite enough, as the Denver Nuggets won their sixth straight game by a score of 88-82 at Pepsi Center on Monday night. The Trail Blazers fall to 48-33 this season with one game remaining – Wednesday against the Jazz at Moda Center.

“That’s the type of game we need to win,” said Nurkic. “It’s good preparation for us to be in playoff-like situations. We have one more at home, and it’s going to be for the third spot.”

Portland leads Utah (47-33) by a half game for third in the Western Conference and the Northwest Division. The Jazz visit host the Warriors Tuesday night before coming to Portland for the season finale. The Trail Blazers can secure homecourt advantage and the division with a win Wednesday night.

“In some ways just like San Antonio, it was a playoff tune-up,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “I thought both teams competed at a high level. It was a hard-fought game. Defensively, I was really proud of the way we defended, especially when you’re having trouble making shots. I’m actually encouraged by how we played, how we fought. Because if we get those kind of looks, most of the time we’re going to be in good shape. And we didn’t stop competing.”

Jusuf Nurkic lived up to his nickname against his former team. The “Bosnian Beast” was exactly that, tallying 20 points and 19 rebounds, including a career-high eight offensive boards. But Nurkic’s former frontcourt mate Nikola Jokic had a big night of his own, recording his 10th triple-double of the season with 15 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists.

“I thought he had a huge impact on the game. He was a beast on the boards,” Coach Stotts said of Nurkic. “I thought he got a lot of tough rebounds, a lot of tough putbacks. He played with a little bit of foul trouble, but I thought he really had a strong impact on the game.”

While both teams struggled from the field (Portland 33%, Denver 37.3%) and the 3-point line (Portland 21.2%, Denver 23.1%), the Nuggets gained seven points at the foul line (20-13) and held an assists advantage of 22-10.

“It was a low scoring game. Both teams played really hard. I thought we defended really well, we just couldn’t make shots. I missed four free throws, I got some good looks from three that I didn’t make,” Lillard said. “I think we’re playing good basketball, we’re just playing against desperate teams trying to make it happen. And not it just comes down to one game.”

Damian Lillard led all players with 25 points, while CJ McCollum pitched in 16. Al-Farouq Aminu posted seven points and 10 rebounds. Portland held a 57-52 advantage on the glass. The Trail Blazers gained an 18-10 edge in offensive rebounding and outscored the Nuggets, 25-19, in second chance scoring.

Rebounding was the story in the first half for the Trail Blazers. Portland pulled in 34 boards, tying a season high for any half, while Denver grabbed just 22. The Trail Blazers also hauled in 11 offensive rebounds, six coming from Nurkic. On multiple occasions, Portland capped a possession with a basket after a series of offensive rebounds.

TOP SCORERS

• Nurkic has scored in double figures in all five of his career games against the Nuggets, averaging 19.8 points against his former team.

• Former Blazer Will Barton scored 22 points (8-15 FG) to lead Denver.

NOTABLE

• Denver won the 2017-18 season series, 3-1.

• Nurkic has recorded double-doubles in four straight games for the first time in his career. With 11 points and 11 rebounds, he already had his double-double by halftime.

• Ed Davis (right ankle) returned to action for the first time since March 30. He missed four games. Gary Harris (right knee) played for Denver after missing the previous 11 games.

• Entering the game, Denver was leading the league in scoring since the All-Star break (116.9).

QUOTABLE

“The best part about it is it all comes down to one home game, and we can still win a division and get that third seed done. So that’s what we’ve got to do.” – Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

The all-important season finale between the Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz takes place Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM. Utah leads Portland in the season series, 2-1.