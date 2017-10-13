Photo / Bruce Ely

Trail Blazers Waive Briscoe, Goodwin and Morrow

Posted: Oct 13, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (Oct. 13, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived guards Isaiah Briscoe, Archie Goodwin and Anthony Morrow, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.  

All three players were signed to training camp contracts last month. 

Briscoe, 21, averaged 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 11.1 minutes in six games (one start) for the Trail Blazers this preseason.

Goodwin, 23, posted preseason averages of 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 10.4 minutes in five games.

Morrow, 32, finished the preseason averaging 4.8 points, 0.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 10.2 minutes in five games.

Portland’s roster stands at 14 players entering the season opener on Oct. 18 at Phoenix. 

