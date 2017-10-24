Trail Blazers Unveil 2017-2018 Gameday Poster Series

For the 2017-2018 regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers have announced a Gameday Poster Series to benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation. Teaming up with 34 local artists, the Blazers will release a new, unique art poster for each home game during the regular season that represents the Blazers and their opponent each game. By sourcing local talent, each artwork is distinct in theme and style, from typographic collages to watercolor paintings.

Only 100 copies of these limited-edition prints will be produced for each game. The exclusive artwork will be available for purchase at Rip City Clothing Co. only at Moda Center during home Blazers games, and proceeds from the sale of the posters will benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation. These donated funds will be used for community programs that have a positive impact on local underserved children and families.

"I was thrilled to participate in the Gameday Poster Series,” said Kate Blairstone, who designed one of the gameday posters. “It offered me an opportunity to push my style, which is typically botanical and feminine, into subject matter I don't often explore. My favorite part was researching how the logo and branding had changed over time, pulling in retro elements for a bold, bright, floral representation of the Rose City and its team."

While also raising funds for the community, the Gameday Poster Series allows local artists to showcase their talents to a broad audience and present their interpretation of Rip City. Artists are encouraged to be experimental with their work, and to incorporate elements from the Portland community and special in-arena celebration nights throughout the season.

“I think that when teams collaborate with any artists, illustrators, or designers from their community it not only creates work that is more personalized to the team, but also creates work that makes a more personal connection to fans,” said Matthew Hollister, who designed the poster for Portland’s home opener against New Orleans. “It's been exciting to be a part of that process with the Trail Blazers.”

The Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting traditionally underserved kids and families where they live, learn and play in Oregon and SW Washington. The Trail Blazers Foundation gives grants to nonprofits, schools, and students across these three focus areas. Learn more at trailblazers.com/community/foundation.

For more information, and to see the posters as they are released, visit http://www.nba.com/blazers/posters