Trail Blazers Transfer CJ Wilcox to Santa Cruz

The Portland Trail Blazers have transferred guard CJ Wilcox to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Wilcox, 26, played four seasons at the University of Washington before being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. He signed a two-way contract with Trail Blazers on August 9, but has been sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October.

Wilcox (6-5, 195) was originally assigned to the G League’s Erie Bayhawks by the Clippers last season prior to joining Portland.