Trail Blazers Tip-Off 2017-18 Season October 18 at Phoenix

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 14, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 48th NBA season at the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 18, it was announced today by the NBA.

Portland will open the 2017-18 campaign with a three-game road trip, followed by a four-game homestand that begins with the home opener vs. New Orleans at the Moda Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by national carriers or CSNNW, and aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

Among the highlights at the Moda Center in 2017-18: the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors make the trip up on Feb. 14 and March 9; the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Portland on March 15; the L.A. Lakers make their lone appearance in the Rose City on Nov. 2; and the Boston Celtics come to town on March 23.

The Trail Blazers will play 10 of their first 14 games at the Moda Center to begin the season, and seven of their final 10 on the road.

Portland will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing Golden State, San Antonio, Dallas and the L.A. Lakers only three times apiece. Of those matchups, the Trail Blazers host Golden State and San Antonio twice, and the L.A. Lakers and Dallas once. The team will face each Eastern Conference team twice.

The Trail Blazers will close out the regular season on Wednesday, April 11 vs. Utah.

To receive information about the single-game ticket on-sale, please visit trailblazers.com/tickets. For season tickets and other ticketing inquiries, please call 844-RIP-CITY.

COMPLETE 2017-18 TRAIL BLAZERS SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 at Indiana | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at Milwaukee | 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. New Orleans | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 vs. L.A. Clippers | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 vs. Toronto | 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. L.A. Lakers | 7:30 p.m (TNT)

Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Oklahoma City | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Memphis | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Brooklyn | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Denver | 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Orlando | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 at Memphis | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Philadelphia | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 at Brooklyn | 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Washington | 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 at New York | 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Milwaukee| 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. New Orleans | 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Washington | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Houston | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 at Golden State | 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Miami | 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at Orlando | 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Charlotte | 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 at Minnesota | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. San Antonio | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Denver | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at L.A. Lakers | 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Dec. 30 at Atlanta | 4:30 p.m.

JANUARY

Monday, Jan. 1 at Chicago | 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Cleveland | 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Atlanta | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. San Antonio | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Oklahoma City | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Houston | 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 at New Orleans | 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 at Minnesota | 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Phoenix | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Indiana | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Dallas | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22 at Denver| 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 at Dallas | 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at L.A. Clippers | 7:30 p.m.-TNT

Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 2 at Toronto | 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at Boston | 9:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 5 at Detroit | 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 vs. Charlotte | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 at Sacramento | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 11 vs. Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Golden State | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 23 at Utah | 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Phoenix | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Sacramento | 7:00 p.m.

MARCH

Thursday, March 1 vs. Minnesota | 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, March 3 vs. Oklahoma City | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 5 at L.A. Lakers | 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6 vs. New York | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 9 vs. Golden State | 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12 vs. Miami | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, March 15 vs. Cleveland | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 vs. Detroit | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 vs. Houston | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, March 23 vs. Boston | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at Oklahoma City | 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27 at New Orleans | 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28 at Memphis | 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 30 vs. L.A. Clippers | 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

APRIL

Sunday, April 1 vs. Memphis | 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3 at Dallas | 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 5 at Houston | 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 at San Antonio | 6:00 p.m.

Monday, April 9 at Denver | 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 vs. Utah | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

*All times Pacific, TV broadcast on CSNNW unless noted.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

HOME GAMES BY MONTH

October................................ 4

November............................ 8

December............................ 6

January................................. 7

February............................... 4

March................................. 10

April..................................... 2

HOMESTANDS

1 Game................................ 6

2 Games.............................. 5

3 Games.............................. 2

4 Games.............................. 2

5 Games.............................. 1

7 Games.............................. 1

TOTAL................................ 17

AWAY GAMES BY MONTH

October................................ 3

November............................ 7

December............................ 7

January................................. 9

February............................... 6

March................................... 5

April..................................... 4

ROAD TRIPS

1 Game................................ 7

2 Games.............................. 2

3 Games.............................. 4

4 Games.............................. 2

5 Games.............................. 2

TOTAL................................ 17

HOME GAMES BY DAY

Sunday........................... 4

Monday.......................... 3

Tuesday.......................... 7

Wednesday.................... 6

Thursday........................ 8

Friday............................. 6

Saturday......................... 7

BACK-TO-BACKS