Trail Blazers Sign Anthony Morrow

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 18, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Anthony Morrow to a training camp contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Morrow (6-5, 210) has played for seven franchises, most recently suiting up for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls during the 2016-17 season. For his career, Morrow has averaged 9.4 points (44.7% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 88.0% FT), 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 21.8 minutes in 564 career games (142 starts).

He will wear No. 24 for the Trail Blazers.