Trail Blazers Recall Wade Baldwin IV From G League

PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 30, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled two-way guard Wade Baldwin IV from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Baldwin IV has appeared in 17 games (16 starts) with the Legends, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.18 steals, and 33.8 minutes.

The 17th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Baldwin IV (6-4, 200) posted averages of 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 12.3 minutes in 33 games (one start) as a rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2016-17 season.