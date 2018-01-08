Trail Blazers Radio Play-By-Play Voice Brian Wheeler To Miss Upcoming Four-Game Road Trip

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 7, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers radio play-by-play voice Brian Wheeler will be temporarily sidelined during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip, according to team officials. The move will allow Wheeler to further manage a health matter which forced him to miss 12 games earlier this season. Long-time Portland radio and television broadcaster Scott Lynn will again handle radio play-by-play duties for the Trail Blazers, calling the team’s road games this week at Oklahoma City, Houston, New Orleans and Minnesota.

Trail Blazers games are helmed by radio flagship AM-620 Rip City Radio, and extend around the region across the 21-station Trail Blazers Radio Network. “Wheels,” as Wheeler is affectionately known by fans, is one of the longest-tenured radio broadcasters in the NBA thanks to his two decades in Portland and 33 years of overall broadcasting experience. Of the 30 NBA franchises, only seven have radio play-by-play broadcasters who have called their games longer than Wheeler has voiced the Trail Blazers.