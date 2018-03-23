Trail Blazers Hope To Start A New Streak Friday Versus Celtics

The Boston Celtics did the Portland Trail Blazers a huge favor in their last game by beating one of the teams currently fighting for playoff position in the Western Conference. There’s no reason to believe they’ll be as helpful Friday night.

Before heading out for a three-game road trip, the Trail Blazers host the Boston Celtics in their final game this season against an Eastern Conference opponent. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Despite playing without Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, the Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team right behind the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference playoff standings, 100-99 thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer from Marcus Morris that capped a fourth-quarter comeback.

While that win helped the Trail Blazers in the standings, it was also reminiscent of what happened in Portland’s first meeting against Boston this season. Playing the morning of Super Bowl Sunday in Boston, the Trail Blazers led by double-digits in the first half before a second-half Celtics comeback resulted in a 97-96 loss, with Al Horford hitting the deciding bucket as time expired.

“They beat us shorthanded earlier this season on a buzzer-beater,” said Damian Lillard. “With all the injuries they’ve dealt with all season long they’ve had the opportunity throw so many guys out there to get minutes and get experience, get confidence. They’re comfortable out there now regardless of who steps on the floor. And they just beat OKC a few days ago, that’s a really good win for them shorthanded but it just shows you that they’re still a good team, they’re still a really capable team. So we’ve got to be ready for a tough one.”

Friday’s game will be the first for their Trail Blazers since their 13-game winning streak was snapped by a 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 20. Thanks to that run, the Trail Blazers find themselves in third-place in the Western Conference with 11 games to play, though how they respond to their first loss in over a month could determine whether they’re able to retain one of the top four spots and home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“I think we’ll respond fine,” said Lillard. “We lost to the best team in the league right now and it was a tough game, they beat us by four points. It’s not like we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and change anything, we’ve just got to keep defending how we’re defending, keep trusting each other and executing the way we’ve been on the offensive end and I think we’ll have a good chance to win another game.”

The Celtics will once again be playing without Irving, who is scheduled to undergo minor surgery to alleviate pain in his left knee, Smart (right thumb surgery), Brown (concussion protocol), Daniel Theis (left knee surgery) and Gordon Hayward (left ankle rehab), though only Brown and Theis playing in the previous meetings anyway. Another team might take such a shorthanded team lightly, but between losing the previous meeting and coming off their first loss in over a month, one would imagine the Trail Blazers won’t overlook Friday’s contest.

“Without Kyrie right now they’re a little bit different team but they beat us without Kyrie,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “They move the ball really well on offense, they play well together, Brad (Stevens) does a great job. Defensively they’re very solid, they have good length, the communicate well, we struggled to score in the second half in our game there. They beat Oklahoma City — they came out of nowhere to win that game — so you just know they’re going to compete.”

Friday night’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. The game will also be available to stream through Blazers Pass. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the radio call on Rip City Radio 620 AM.