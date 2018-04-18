Trail Blazers Game 3 Will Be Available Exclusively On NBCSNW for Local Viewers

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 18, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs on Thursday, April 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. For viewers in the Trail Blazers television viewing territory, which includes Washington and Oregon, the game will be aired exclusively on NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) with a 6:00 p.m. tipoff. Outside of the team’s television rights viewing area, the game will be available on NBA TV.

Accessing Trail Blazers games on NBCSNW has never been easier thanks to a menu of additional carriage options including, but not limited to Hulu TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Xfinity, Charter, FiOS and CenturyLink Prism. To select the option that’s best for you, please visit trailblazers.com/watch.

The duo of Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd will call the game action; and Brooke Olzendam will report from courtside on the NBCSNW television broadcasts. All playoff games can also be heard on flagship AM-620 NBCSNW Rip City Radio and region-wide across the 21-station Trail Blazers Radio Network. For Western Conference opening-round games on the road, Scott Lynnwill be calling the radio action.

With the most game-day coverage in Trail Blazers history, NBCSNW anchors the opening round with more than seven hours of programming to guide viewers before, during and after each playoff game. NBCSNW will roll out a pregame package featuring Blazers Warmup, Rip City Live and Trail Blazers Pregame; and then recap the action with Trail Blazers Postgame, Talkin’ Ball,Trail Blazers Outsiders and Trail Blazers Raw. A complete listing of NBCSNW playoff programming and on-air talent can be found at NBCSPORTS.com/northwest/playoffs.

Below is the Trail Blazers schedule for the remaining Western Conference Quarterfinal games against New Orleans: