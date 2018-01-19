Trail Blazers Enter Into Consulting Agreement With Don Vaden

PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 19, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have engaged in a consulting agreement with Don Vaden of Interactive Consulting, it was announced today by President of Basketball OperationsNeil Olshey.

In his role with the Trail Blazers, Vaden will assist in training players on the rules of the game, points of emphasis and analyzing officiating data from the NBA.

“Don's vast experience as an NBA Official provides an invaluable resource as a training and education platform for our players and coaches,” said Olshey. “During his tenure at the league office we were able to rely on his guidance and expertise and look forward to continuing that relationship in a more direct manner.”

Vaden most recently served as WNBA’s Vice President, Referee Operations and Director of Officiating Programs prior to starting his consulting business. In all, Vaden has nearly 30 years of experience with the NBA and WNBA.

Previously, Vaden served as an NBA official for 15 seasons, working 854 regular-season games and 59 playoff games before retiring in 2003.