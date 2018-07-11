Trail Blazers Earn Two-Seed, First-Round Bye In 2018 Summer League Tournament

LAS VEGAS -- The players who were carryovers from Portland’s 2017 summer league team that made it to the tournament finals a year ago have made it clear that returning to the championship game was their goal going into the 2018 exhibition in Las Vegas.

After five days and three games in the desert, they’ve put themselves in about the best possible position to reach that goal.

Thanks to a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round of the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League, the Portland Trail Blazers enter tournament play as the two-seed and will face the winner of Hawks vs. Pacers Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.

Four other teams — the Nuggets, Rockets, Lakers and Suns — finished the preliminary round with 3-0 records, though the Trail Blazers earned the two-seed thanks to tiebreakers determined by “quarter-points” and point differential.



The tournament begins! Check out the #NBASummer bracket! Get your tix at the door & online: https://t.co/Pa99irXZi6 pic.twitter.com/IyRBybQgfL — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 11, 2018

The Lakers earned the one-seed, setting up a potential rematch of the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League tournament final, which the Lakers won 110-98. Both the Trail Blazers and Lakers get first-round byes as the tournament’s top seeds.

With an extra day of rest, the Trail Blazers will face the winner of first-round matchup between the 18th-seeded Atlanta Hawks and the 15th-seeded Indiana Pacers. Both teams went 1-2 in the preliminary round, with one of Atlanta’s losses coming courtesy of the Trail Blazers.

If the Trail Blazers manage to get past the winner of Hawks vs. Pacers, they’ll move on to the quarterfinals in a game that would take place Sunday, July 15 at 5 p.m at Thomas & Mack. If the Trail Blazers lose, they’ll play the loser of Clippers/Wizards vs. Lakers. on Friday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. Regardless, Portland will play at least two more games before the end of their run in Las Vegas.

Thursday night’s game against the winner of Hawks vs. Pacers will air on ESPN2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.