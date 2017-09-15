Trail Blazers Break Away From Conventional Design With Red 'Statement' Uniforms

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 15, 2017) – For the third edition of its new Nike-designed uniforms debuting in the 2017-18 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are rolling out a striking red and black color combination that breaks away from any look ever boasted by the team. The new “Statement” uniforms join the previously-released “Association” (traditional white) and “Icon” (dark primary color) editions, and will first be worn by the Trail Blazers in late November.

Constructed with a dominant base of Trail Blazers red and detailed with bold, black accents, this uniform was literally created to make a powerful on-court statement. The player-inspired design is scheduled to be showcased during many marquee matchups and rivalry games throughout the season, and has the following highlights:

Modernized jersey sash featuring tone-on-tone stripes inspired by the Trail Blazers unique logo representing 5-on-5 team competition;

Contemporary 'Portland' wordmark proudly displayed across the chest;

‘Rip City' insignia representing Trail Blazers passionate fans branded on the waistband; and

Updated team fonts, wordmarks and logo.

“While it was important to stay true to our classic look for our ‘Icon’ and ‘Association’ uniforms, we knew we had an opportunity to try something new with our ‘Statement’ uniform and, in collaboration with Nike's design team, we are excited about the results,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “This uniform will be a unique identifier and a bold statement in the NBA.”

"We were excited to create a design that was a bold new look for us, but also represented our heritage by keeping the jersey sash intact,” said Trail Blazers Chief Marketing Officer Dewayne Hankins. “We like the simplicity of the two-color design and are excited by the technology that Nike is bringing to the uniforms.”

On-court performance is paramount for an NBA athlete, which was a priority focus as Nike built a new silhouette for all editions of the new uniforms. Traditional fabrics were replaced with lighter-weight materials that wick away sweat 30% faster and allow for a much quicker drying time. Other design advancements include armhole, neck and side seam changes to eliminate distractions and improve overall range of motion.

Perhaps the most eye-opening innovation comes through Nike’s commitment to environmental sustainability as part of the uniform’s textile composition. Through the use of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester, each individual NBA uniform represents approximately 20 recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles. This allowed Nike to still deliver superior athletic performance while reducing environmental impact.

To view the exciting new Trail Blazers “Statement” uniform, along with the earlier releases of the new “Association” and “Icon” editions, please click here: trailblazers.com/uniforms.