Trail Blazers Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 2, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, highlighted by rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., and returning roster players Wade Baldwin IV, Zach Collins, Jake Layman, Georgios Papagiannis and Caleb Swanigan.

Portland’s four-day Summer League training camp begins Tuesday, July 3 at the Practice Facility.

The Trail Blazers selected Simons with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft while Trent Jr. was acquired from Sacramento after being selected with the 37th overall pick in the second round. Collins averaged 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 66 games (one start) during his rookie campaign. Swanigan posted averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 27 appearances (three starts) as a rookie. In two seasons with Portland, Layman has averaged 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds in 70 contests (two starts). Baldwin IV averaged 5.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in seven games with Portland last season while Papagiannis registered two points and one rebound in one appearance.



Portland will tip-off its 2018 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 7 against the Utah Jazz (12:00 p.m.), followed by a game on Sunday, July 8 vs. Atlanta (2:30 p.m.), before closing out the preliminary round on Tuesday, July 10 vs. San Antonio (1:00 p.m.). The first and third games will be played at Cox Pavilion, while Sunday’s contest will be at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both facilities are located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



The 2018 NBA Summer League marks the first time that all 30 NBA teams will play in the annual showcase. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 11 and concludes on July 17. Each team will play at least five games.



Fans can purchase 2018 NBA Summer League tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

2018 Trail Blazers Summer League Roster



No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Last Played NBA Years 2 Wade Baldwin IV G 6-4" 200 3/29/96 Trail Blazers 2 9 Gary Trent Jr. G 6-6" 210 1/18/99 Duke R 10 Jake Layman F 6-9" 210 3/7/94 Trail Blazers 2 19 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-2" 275 7/3/97 Trail Blazers 2 24 Anfernee Simons G 6-4" 185 6/8/99 IMG Academy R 33 Zach Collins C 7-0" 230 11/19/97 Trail Blazers 1 50 Caleb Swanigan F 6-9" 250 4/18/97 Trail Blazers 1 54 Langston Morris-Walker G 6-5" 215 6/27/94 Djurgarden (Sweden) R 57 Casper Ware G 5-10" 175 1/17/90 Melbourne United (Australia) 1 59 K.J. McDaniels G/F 6-6" 205 2/9/93 Grand Rapids Drive 3 64 John Jenkins G 6-4" 215 3/6/91 Inmobiliaria Burgos (Spain) 5 68 MiKyle McIntosh F 6-7" 235 7/19/94 Oregon R 70 Archie Goodwin G 6-5" 205 8/17/94 Northern Arizona Suns 4

Summer League Coaches:

Jim Moran (William & Mary)

Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota)

David Vanterpool (St. Bonaventure)

Dale Osbourne (South Alabama)

John McCullough (Oklahoma)

Summer League Assistant Coaches:

T.C. Swirsky (UNLV)

Brian Barkdoll (Northwest Nazarene)

Matt Whinrey (IUPUI)

Director of Player Heath and Performance: Jesse Elis (North Dakota)

Head Athletic Trainer: Geoff Clark (Oregon State)

Sports Performance Specialist: Todd Forcier (Washington State)

Sports Performance Specialist: Ben Kenyon (Adelphi)