Trail Blazers Announce 2017 NBA Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 1, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their NBA preseason schedule today, featuring three contests at the Moda Center. The six-game slate includes a visit by Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Super League on Friday, October 13 (7 p.m.).

Portland will open the preseason schedule with two home games, hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on Tuesday, October 3 (7 p.m.) and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, October 5 (7 p.m.). The Trail Blazers will then play three road games, beginning with back-to-back contests against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday, October 8 (12:30 p.m.) and the Sacramento Kings on Monday, October 9 (7 p.m.). Portland will conclude the road portion of the preseason schedule against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 11 (7 p.m.).

The Trail Blazers will close the preseason on Friday, October 13 at the Moda Center with an international matchup against Maccabi Haifa of Israel. Maccabi Haifa returns to Portland for the second time, having previously played the Trail Blazers in the 2014 preseason. Also referred to as the “Greens”, Maccabi Haifa is one of the original eight teams in the Israeli Super League and finished the 2016-17 season as the runners-up for the league championship.

All six Trail Blazers preseason contests will be aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network - 620 AM Rip City Radio.

2017-18 TRAIL BLAZERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE