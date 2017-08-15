Trail Blazers and Moda Hit the Road September 11-15 for Fifth Annual Rip City Relay

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 15, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers and Moda are proud to announce the Fifth Annual Rip City Relay. Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, a team of Trail Blazers and Moda ambassadors and staff will embark on a week-long journey to select cities and towns across Oregon, engaging with Trail Blazers fans all along the way. This event brings Oregon communities together with energy and enthusiasm to showcase the Trail Blazers as “Oregon’s Team”.

Coos Bay will be the starting point of this year’s relay on Monday, Sept. 11, outside of City Hall. From there the relay team will be traveling up the coast to Florence on Sept. 12, Newport on Sept. 13, Dallas on Sept. 14, and finishing in McMinnville on Sept. 15.

“The Trail Blazers aren’t just Portland’s team – they’re Oregon’s team, and we’re thankful for our fans and supporters from all over the state,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Rip City Relay is a great opportunity to show our appreciation, and to connect with fans in their local communities. It gets the excitement started early on the upcoming season in a way that’s fun and engaging. We’re happy to have our partner Moda Health with us to help build healthier communities across Oregon.

“From the very beginning,” says Dr. William Johnson, president of Moda Health, “Our partnership with the Trail Blazers has been all about building healthier communities. The Relay is a chance for us to engage with people across Oregon, to listen to their stories so that all of us – together – can work on being better.”

An entire day of events are being scheduled in each city along the route. As part of the Trail Blazers’ and Moda’s partnership to showcase healthy and active living, events will focus on providing activities for kids, including school assemblies and basketball clinics. The visit in each city along the route will conclude with a ceremonial flag raising with city officials, followed by the Rip City Fair, a free community gathering from 4-6 p.m. featuring activities for all ages.

Supporting partners of this year's relay include Energy Trust of Oregon and COUNTRY Financial. Energy Trust, in collaboration with the Trail Blazers, has been instrumental in Rose Quarter sustainability efforts, and will be handing out free limited-edition Trail Blazers shirts as part of a free home energy review at all stops along the relay

Affiliates along the Trail Blazers Radio Network will participate in the festivities in each city (Coos Bay / Florence – KHSN-AM 1230; Newport – KNPT AM; Dallas / McMinnville – Rip City Radio).

Below are the locations for each Rip City Fair along the route:

Coos Bay, Sept. 11 – In front of City Hall (500 Central Ave.)

Florence, Sept. 12 – Port of Siuslaw Parking Lot (80 Harbor St.)

Newport, Sept. 13 – Next to City Hall (SW 2nd St.)

Dallas, Sept. 14 – In front of City Hall (SE Court St.)

McMinnville, Sept. 15 – Behind City Hall (230 NE 2nd St.)

Many Trail Blazers personalities will participate in different legs of the relay, including Trail Blazers TV Broadcasters Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd, Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam, Radio Broadcaster Brian Wheeler, Blaze the Trail Cat, the BlazerDancers and more!

Please visit www.trailblazers.com/ripcityrelay to get updates and information all along the relay, and fans can follow the relay’s progress on Twitter by using the hashtag #RipCityRelay.