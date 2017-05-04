Trail Blazers Among 17 NBA Teams to Participate in Inaugural Season of NBA 2K Sports League

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 4, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers will participate in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K esports league, set to debut in 2018. The Trail Blazers are one of 17 NBA teams that will compete in the first season of the league, which is the first official esports league ever operated by a U.S. professional sports league.

“We jumped at the opportunity to participate in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K esports league,” said Dewayne Hankins, Chief Marketing Officer of the Trail Blazers. “As an organization, we constantly strive to provide unique content and reach new audiences. We commend the NBA for identifying an opportunity in the competitive gaming space and are thrilled to be partners in this endeavor.”

In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers in the world. In the coming months, the league and its teams will make a variety of announcements related to participating players, team branding, league structure and business updates.

“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world's best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” said NBA 2K esports league Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our teams have expressed tremendous enthusiasm for esports, and we are looking forward to forming something truly unique for basketball and gaming fans around the globe.”

In the inaugural season, the Trail Blazers will be joined by the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.