Team Statement On the Passing Of R.J. Adelman, Son Of Former Trail Blazers Head Coach And Player Rick Adelman

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have issued the following statement on the passing of R. J. Adelman, son of former Trail Blazers head coach and player Rick Adelman:



“The Portland Trail Blazers extend our sincerest condolences to Rick Adelman, his wife Mary Kay and their family during this difficult time. The Adelmans were an integral part of and positive contributors to our organization and this community from 1983 to 1994. Rick also helped establish the Trail Blazers team as a player during our first three years as a franchise. We join with others around the NBA in keeping the Adelmans in our thoughts and prayers.”



R. J. Adelman, age 44, grew up in Oregon and lettered four years playing basketball at Willamette University, including as a member of the school’s 1993 NAIA Division II National Championship team. He later earned a law degree at the University of Oregon in 2001. Adelman’s NBA career included various coaching and staff positions with the Seattle SuperSonics, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.