Stretch Run Homestand Starts Tuesday Versus Kings

After starting the unofficial second half of the NBA season by winning back-to-back road games, the Trail Blazers return to the Moda Center to host their first home game since the All-Star break Tuesday night versus the Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game begins a stretch in which Portland plays 10 of their next 12 games at home after beating the Jazz in Salt Lake City Friday night and the Suns the next night in Phoenix immediately following the All-Star break. In a fashion befitting their play this season, the Trail Blazers blew out the Jazz, a team that had won 11-straight games, but needed a 15-point fourth-quarter rally to beat the Suns, a team that has the worst winning percentage in the league this season.

“The Utah game was a great team win, a good defensive game,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “If we had shot the ball reasonably well against Phoenix, the outcome would have been a little different. But the game in Phoenix, were we getting shots, were we happy with our offense other than missing shots and the answer is probably yes… You got on that road trip, you want to get two wins. However you get them, you take them and you move on.”

And maybe even move up. By winning three in a row and five of their last six, the Trail Blazers are now in 5th-place in the Western Conference standings and are just 1.5 games behind both the Spurs and Timberwolves for 3rd-place. But they’re are also just a half game up on the Pelicans and Thunder for 6th, one game up on the Nuggets for 8th and two up on the 9th-place Clippers, so there’s certainly little room for error with 22 games to play.

“There’s a lot of games left, a lot of teams trying to make that final push,” said Damian Lillard. “We know that as long as we take it a game at a time, keep our mind in the right place like it has been, we control where we end up.”

Especially if Lillard continues to play as he has as of late. The 6-3 point guard in his sixth season out of Weber State has scored 197 points over his last five games, more than any player has scored over a five-game span in franchise history. He’s also made a three-pointer in 42 straight games, which ties the franchise record he set last season, and made 54 straight free throws before a miss ended that streak Saturday in Phoenix.

“I think I’ve had some pretty good stretches where I’ve played good basketball but didn’t score as many points maybe,” said Lillard. “But I think it’s just my mentality: whatever I’ve got to do to get the team to where we need to be, continue to move up in the West and make our playoff run. I’m going to do whatever I need to do.”

Tuesday’s game will be the last between the two teams this season, with the Trail Blazers currently winning the series 2-1. In the last meeting, Lillard put up 50 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the field, 8-of-13 shooting from three and 10-of-10 free throw shooting in just 29 minutes to lead Portland to a 118-100 victory February 9 in Sacramento.

Tuesday night’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.