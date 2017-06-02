Statement from Portland Trail Blazers following the Passing of Former Head Coach Jack McCloskey

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 2, 2017) – Former Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Jack McCloskey passed away yesterday in Savannah, Georgia at age 91. McCloskey, who coached the Trail Blazers for two seasons from 1972-74, gained prominence as the General Manager for the Detroit Pistons during their two NBA Championship seasons in 1989 and 1990. He was the club’s GM from 1979-1992, and is credited with drafting future Hall of Fame players Isiah Thomas (1981), Joe Dumars (1985) and Dennis Rodman (1986).

Trail Blazers Founding President Harry Glickman, who originally hired McCloskey in Portland, expressed fond memories of the former executive in the following statement:

“The world of sports lost one of its greatest competitors in the death of Jack McCloskey. He was our coach for two years and later became General Manager of the Detroit Pistons and led them to two World Championships. He was a great athlete, playing 60 minutes a game for the University of Pennsylvania. Later in life, he took up tennis and became one of the best in our country in his age bracket. We offer our condolences to his family.”

With the Trail Blazers, McCloskey compiled a brief head coaching record of 48-116. Future Hall of Fame player Lenny Wilkens replaced him as Portland’s coach in 1974. McCloskey is survived by his wife, Leslie, and had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.