ROSE QUARTER, MODA CENTER EXCITEMENT WILL SET THE TONE AS TRAIL BLAZERS BEGIN 2018 NBA PLAYOFFS STARTING APRIL 14

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 12, 2018) – Fans in Rip City can rally around the home team for the fifth straight postseason as the Portland Trail Blazers do battle in the NBA Playoffs. Round One of the Western Conference matchups tip-off on this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as third-seeded Portland plays host to the No. 6 seedNew Orleans Pelicans. Presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers, opening-round games will have NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) for the first-time ever as the television home for the action. All Trail Blazers playoff games can also be heard on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21-stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

Game 2 of the opening series against the Pelicans happens at Moda Center on Tuesday, April 17, also at 7:30 p.m. Moda Center doors for each home playoff game will open for fans at 5:30 p.m. The scene shifts to New Orleans and Smoothie King Center for Games 3 and 4 on April 19 and April 21.

NBA Playoff excitement will first ignite outside on the Rose Quarter Commons as special surprises await the Trail Blazers fans starting at 4 p.m. before each home game. The menu of activations includes:

Live music to electrify the Rose Quarter Commons near the Moda Center South Entrance featuring the popular sounds of Hit Machine prior to Game 1, and another local band to be announced later for Game 2;

Games, booth activities, prizes and fun activations stretching from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum plaza through the Rose Quarter Commons courtesy of Moda Health, Toyota, Fred Meyer and other Trail Blazers partners;

Refreshing drinks and food specials dreamed up just for the Playoffs by Levy and served at Dr. Jack’s.

Radio Row featuring on-air personalities from iHeart Media stations NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620, Z100, K103, JAM’N 107.5, 106.7 The Eagle and 105.9 The Brew;

Once inside Moda Center, Trail Blazers fans will find plenty to get excited about, including:

Custom Trail Blazers playoff t-shirts on every seat in an assortment of sizes for fans to match up, swap and wear to drench the bowl in home team colors;

Photo opportunities and meet-and-greet sessions with members of the BlazerDancers and Trail Blazers Stunt Team;

New NBA Playoff merchandise and retail items at Rip City Clothing Co., including new caps, apparel, exclusive Gameday Posters and a special collection of Top Five “Item of the Game” products from the 2017-18 season;

Activities, engagements and activations around the concourses set against an array of food and beverage specials on every Moda Center level – many served-up by some of Portland’s popular restaurant brands and eateries;

Basketball activities on the 300-level concourse engaging kids and getting them excited for summer basketball programs with the Trail Blazers Youth Coaches. Those interested can provide an email address for $25 off the upcoming Rip City 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Rose Quarter in July;

Fans wishing to adorn their homes or places of business to support the Trail Blazers can pick up yard signs, placards and window clings on April 13 and 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at Rip City Clothing Co. /Moda Center; or outside the main entrance of Fred Meyer stores at Beaverton Town Square, Gateway Shopping Center and in Vancouver at Grand Central Retail Center. Yard signs are limited to one per household. All items will be available while supplies last. Visit www.trailblazers.com/playoffs for more details and additional dates.

For information about all Trail Blazers playoff activities, activations, broadcast schedules as well as the limited number of playoff tickets that are available can be found at www.trailblazers.com/playoffs. Officials with the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter caution fans interested in playoff tickets to purchase them only through the organization and not from third-party sources. As with all Trail Blazers games and Rose Quarter events, tickets purchased through alternate means are at-risk for fraud, and seats cannot be guaranteed.