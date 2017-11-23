Road Trip Continues With Black Friday Matinee In Brooklyn

While some are scouring malls and department stores in search of the best Black Friday deals, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Brooklyn searching for their second win of a five-game road trip versus the Nets at Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Friday morning's game will be the second and final game in the season series between the two teams after the Nets took the first meeting 101-97 at the Moda Center on November 10. Portland took a five-point lead into the intermission of that game, but were outscored 31-18 in the third quarter, paving the way for Brooklyn's come-from-behind victory.

“Well that was a game we shouldn’t have lost but certainly Brooklyn deserved to win," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "They outplayed us after the first quarter but particularly in the third quarter, they played harder than we did. They got loose balls, they ran faster, and the last five minutes anything can happen. They deserved to win."

Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help lift his team to victory. However, the third-year guard out of Ohio State is not expected to play in Friday's contest after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on November 17.

The Trail Blazers enter Friday's game off a 101-81 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday night. In that game, the Trail Blazers found themselves trailing 16-0 before scoring their first points and were never able to recover from the early deficit.

"I don't know if it was anything (the 76ers) did, we just couldn't buy a basket early," said Stotts. "Missed open shots, missed shots around the basket."

As for the Nets, they've lost four of five games since beating the Trail Blazers, including a 119-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets in the loss with 20 points and 6 rebounds while former Trail Blazers Allen Crabbe added 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Brian Wheeler will have the radio call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.