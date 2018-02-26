RADIO PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE BRIAN WHEELER WILL CALL HOME GAMES ONLY FOR REST OF THE REGULAR SEASON

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 26, 2018) – Citing his ongoing effort to manage some recent health matters, Portland Trail Blazers radio play-by-play voice Brian Wheeler will handle only home games for the rest of the regular season. The Trail Blazers announced the move for the final 22 regular-season games – 13 of which are at home. As he has done during Wheeler’s absences earlier this season, long-time Portland radio and television broadcaster Scott Lynn will call the team’s remaining nine road games.

“My health is progressing in a positive direction, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Wheeler. “The Trail Blazers and our wonderful fans in Rip City have been very supportive, which means so much to me. For the rest of the regular season, my good friend Scott Lynn will continue handling the road game duties while I take care of the home radio broadcasts.”

Trail Blazers games are helmed by radio flagship AM-620 NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio, and extend around the region across the 21-station Trail Blazers Radio Network.