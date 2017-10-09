Preseason Trip Hits Midway Point Monday Versus Kings

The Trail Blazers continue a three-game preseason road trip Monday night with a tilt versus the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Monday’s game is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, thought the results were decidedly different.

In Portland’s case, they are coming off a 134-106 win versus the Clippers at Staples Center in which they shot 53 percent from the field and 46 percent from three. Five Portland players scored in double figures led by Damian Lillard, who went 9-of-17 from the field and 13-of-13 from the free throw line for 35 points in 26 minutes.

“(The Clippers) got off to a really good start, jumped on us, but you know, we kept moving the ball, kept trusting each other, and we played a solid game,” said Lillard. “We were able to get out in transition, get it going a little bit, get to the free throw line, and it was a good game for me.”

The 6-3 guard out of Weber State is averaging better 23 points per game on 48 percent shooting in preseason play.

As for the Kings, they enter Monday’s game having made just 25 shots in their 75-69 loss to the Lakers at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas. Sacramento currently ranks dead last in scoring at 86.7 points per game, three points per game fewer than the second-to-last Dallas Mavericks, through three preseason contests.

On the injury front, after sitting out the first three games of the preseason with a hamstring injury, the Trail Blazers are hopeful reserve point guard Shabazz Napier will be cleared to play Monday night. As for the Kings, rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox, selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 Draft, sat out the second half on Sunday’s loss with a bruised lower back and is listed as a game-time decision.

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBA TV will also broadcast Monday’s game (subject to blackouts). Brian Wheeler will have the radio call on 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.