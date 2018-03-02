Playoff Position At Stake Yet Again Saturday Against Thunder

Thanks to winning five straight and seven of their last eight, the Portland Trail Blazers (36-26) currently find themselves in fourth-place in the Western Conference playoff race. They’ll need to keep that pace up if they want to secure homecourt advantage, especially considering how bunched up the standings are with roughly 20 games to play in the regular season.

One of the few ways to gain separation in a crowded playoff picture is to beat teams near you in the standings. The Trail Blazers will have that opportunity when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As of Friday night, there are only three and a half games separating third and ninth, so depending on how Saturday night’s game in Portland goes, the Trail Blazers could finish the night by strengthening their chances of securing homecourt advantage or by falling several spots in the standings.

What’s more, the Trail Blazers have taken the first two meeting against the Thunder this year, meaning another win could clinch the season series and the tiebreak should both teams end the regular season with identical records.

“With how tight the race is in the west, the fact that they’re a division opponent, a chance to win the season series against them, a lot of things go into it,” said Damian Lillard, who sat out the last game versus the Thunder due to injury. “But I think we’ve been really good just focusing on ourselves.

"If we go into each game with the right mentality, the right type of preparation, we’ll give ourselves the best chance to come out on top. As long as we do that, we control where we end up. We’re in a good enough position to where, if we just stay locked in, we’ll end up in a pretty good spot.”

Though it’s a spot a lot of teams are gunning for, including the Thunder, winners of four of their last five games. While they haven’t been the team many thought they would be after adding forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this offseason to a roster led by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, but they’re also 4-1 against the three teams with the best records in the NBA this season.

“I think (the Thunder) are getting it done,” said Lillard. “The first two times we’ve played them we’ve had some success against them, but a team with that type of talent, you’ve always got to expect them to be able to come out and have a huge night… At Golden State they went in there and looked like the defending champs. Just went in there and dominated them. We’ve just got to know they’re capable of those types of performances.”

And if the Blazers know what the Thunder are capable of, perhaps they’ll have an easier time of neutralizing those capabilities.

The Trail Blazers enter Saturday’s game coming off a 108-99 victory versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, another Northwest Division team with a near identical record to Portland’s, Thursday at the Moda Center. After trailing for much of the first half, the Trail Blazers outscored the Timberwolves 64-51 in the second half to secure the win and knot the season series at 2-2.

“I was missing a lot of shots short, kept hitting the front of the rim,” said Lillard, who went just 2-of-12 from the field in the first half before finishing with a game-high 35 points. “I knew when it was leaving my hand, it felt good, I just knew I had to shoot the ball a little bit higher and I really wasn’t worried about it honestly. I knew I was going to keep applying pressure over the course of the game and eventually it was going to fall, and that’s exactly what happened.”

As for the Thunder, they’ve been off since barely getting by the Mavericks 111-110 in overtime Wednesday night in Dallas. Russell Westbrook came close to yet another triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes, though he also committed nine turnovers.

Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, who has started the last nine games, is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with a left knee injury. Corey Brewer, who the Thunder recently signed after he was bought out by the Lakers, is expected to play Saturday night.

Saturday night’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.