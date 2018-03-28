Maurice Harkless Undergoes Successful Arthroscopy

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 28, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless underwent a successful arthroscopy today to remove a loose body from his left knee.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Don Roberts at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash.

Harkless will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Harkless has averaged 6.5 points (49.5% FG, 41.5% 3-PT, 71.2% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.81 steals and 21.4 minutes in 59 games (36 starts) this season.