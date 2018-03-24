Important Three-Game Road Trip Starts Sunday Versus Thunder

Despite suffering back-to-back losses, the Trail Blazers still found themselves in third-place in the Western Conference standings when they departed Portland International Airport Saturday morning. How they perform once they reach their destination will go a long way to determining whether they’re in that same position when they return to Portland next week.

The Trail Blazers begin a pivotal three-game road trip Sunday night in Oklahoma City with their fourth and final tilt versus the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

After winning 13 straight games, which tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history, the Trail Blazers have dropped their last two games, including a 105-100 loss to the Celtics Friday night at the Moda Center. Portland led by double digits in the fourth quarter but were outscored by 15 in the final 12 minutes to come away with a five-point loss to a Boston team playing without Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

“I just thought we let our guard down a little bit. We had a good game going defensively, we weren’t making a lot of shots but we were making enough shots to go along with the way we were defending," said Damian Lillard, who finished with 26 points and eight assists in 38 minutes. "They got rolling, they started moving the ball to each other, guys were making shots, started making some tough ones, getting the extra possessions, going to the line. We just let one slip tonight."

Not that it will make the Trail Blazers feel much better about dropping a winnable game at home, but the Celtics pulled a similar trick against the Thunder a few days prior to beat Oklahoma City 100-99. Were it not for that loss, the Thunder would be nearly even with the Trail Blazers for third-place in the West.

Not that Oklahoma City and the rest of the pack chasing the Rockets and Warriors are all that far behind. Portland currently hold just 1.0 games up on the Thunder, a 1.5 games up on the Pelicans and Spurs, 2.5 games up on the Timberwolves and 3.5 games up on the Jazz, so the three-game trip, which also includes stops in New Orleans and Memphis, could either strengthen Portland's position or greatly diminish their prospect of home-court advantage in the first around (assuming they make it).

“It’s going to be a tough road trip," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "It starts with Oklahoma City and obviously that game has a lot of importance."

While Sunday's game is certainly important in terms of playoff positioning, the Trail Blazers have already secured the tiebreaker versus the Thunder should the two teams finish with the same record by winning all three of the previous meetings this season. Portland has won their last five games versus Oklahoma City, including a 108-100 victory at the Moda Center on March 3.

Sunday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Scott Lynn, filling in for Brian Wheeler, will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM.