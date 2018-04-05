The Hunt For Homecourt Continues Thursday In Houston

The Trail Blazers embarked on their final road trip of the year hoping to secure homecourt advantage before heading back to Portland for their final game of the season. And though the trip didn’t start the way they would like, their chances of beginning the postseason at home have still improved dramatically since they left town Monday morning.

Despite starting the trip by losing to a team with one of the worst records in the NBA, the Trail Blazers can clinch the Northwest Division title — at least with a little help — if they can do something Thursday night that they’ve failed to do all season: beat the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s game versus the Mavericks in Dallas was supposed to be the easy game on a trip that also features stops in San Antonio and Denver. Nevertheless, the Trail Blazers fell 115-109 in what could be described as one of their worst losses of the year taken at just about the worst possible time of the season.

“That was a bad loss," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Hats off to Dallas, they played hard. A lot of their guys came in and were effective. That was a bad loss for us... No excuses. We didn’t play well and we need to play better."

Luckily for the Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs, one of the teams still in the hunt for homecourt, suffered back-to-back losses to the Clippers and Lakers in the last week, which has cut Portland's "magic number" for securing homecourt advantage to just one game with four games to play. What's more, if they managed to defeat the Rockets and the Jazz fall to the Clippers Thursday night, Portland will win the Northwest Division and lock up the three seed.

Though that's much easier said that done against the Rockets, the team with the best record in the NBA and winners of 28 of their last 30. Portland is 0-3 versus Houston this season, with the last meeting being a 115-111 loss on March 20 that ended the Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak. While the Rockets at 63-15 are guaranteed to have homecourt advantage through out the playoffs, head coach Mike D'Antoni has noted he plans on his team playing to win in their final regular season games in order to stay sharp for the postseason.

To make matters worse, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game with a left ankle injury sustained in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss in Dallas. Maurice Harkless (left knee) and Ed Davis (right ankle) remain out.

Thursday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Scott Lynn will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM.