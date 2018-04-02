Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 2, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from March 26 to April 1, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard had the highest scoring average in the NBA for the week, averaging 28.3 points (46.9% FG, 25.9% 3-PT, 94.7% FT) to go with 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He was fourth in the Western Conference in total assists (26) for the week and tied for sixth in free throws made (18).

The Trail Blazers (48-29) went 3-1 on the week and were 3-0 in games that Lillard played, with wins over the Pelicans, Clippers and Grizzlies. Portland clinched its fifth consecutive playoff berth on April 1.

Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter at New Orleans on March 27 to lead the Trail Blazers from four points down after three quarters of play to a 107-103 victory. It marked Portland’s seventh straight road win, matching the third-longest road winning streak in team history. Lillard followed that performance with 17 points and 11 assists against the Clippers on March 30 to record his 10th double-double of the season. He ended the week with 27 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 11-11 FT), three rebounds and nine assists against the Grizzlies on April 1.

Lillard made 64 consecutive free throws from March 12 to March 30, setting the franchise record for consecutive free throws made. For the season, Lillard ranks second in the NBA in free throw percentage (91.8%) and is third in the league in free throws made (460). He is one of four players in the league (Curry, Harden, James) with averages of at least 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists this season.

This is the third NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor of the season for Lillard, who won the award for games played the weeks of Jan. 15 to Jan. 21 and March 5 to March 11. It is the sixth time Lillard has received the award in his career, having won twice in 2014-15 and once in 2016-17. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.