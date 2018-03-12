Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 12, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from March 5 to March 11, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard was the leading scorer in the NBA for the week, averaging 34.7 points (46.9% FG, 56.3% 3-PT, 83.9% FT) to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also led the league in three-pointers made (18) and was second in free throws made (26).

The Trail Blazers (40-26) went 3-0 on the week with victories over the Lakers, Knicks and Warriors, extending the longest active win streak in the league to nine games.

Lillard scored 19 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter at the L.A. Lakers on March 5, including four consecutive three-pointers to lead Portland back from an 11-point deficit with 5:26 remaining in the game. He followed that performance with 37 points in the first three quarters against New York on March 6, passing Cliff Robinson for fourth place on the franchise scoring list in the process.

For the season, Lillard is one of four NBA players (Curry, Harden, James) to average at least 26 points, four rebounds and six assists per game. Lillard has surpassed 1,500 points for the sixth straight season, making him one of 13 NBA players to do so in his first six seasons.

This is the second NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor of the season for Lillard, who won the award for games played the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 21. It is the fifth time Lillard has received the award in his career, having won twice in 2014-15 and once in 2016-17.