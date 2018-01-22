Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 22, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers in scoring, assists, field goals, three-point field goals, and free throws made last week, averaging 29.3 points (52.7% FG, 52.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists, while ranking fourth in scoring, fifth in assists and tied for the fourth most three-pointers (13) in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers (25-21) went 3-0 on the week with victories over Phoenix, Indiana and Dallas, sweeping a three-game homestand and winning the team’s sixth consecutive home game.

Lillard’s 31-point performance against Dallas on Jan. 20 was the first time in his career that he scored more than 30 points on 15 or fewer shot attempts (10-15 FG, 7-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT).

Lillard is one of four NBA players averaging at least 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season (Curry, Harden, James). On Jan. 14, he became one of two players in NBA history to make 100 three-pointers in each of his first six NBA seasons.

This is the fourth career NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor for Lillard, who took home the award twice in 2014-15 and once in 2016-17.