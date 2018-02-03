Blazers And Celtics Face Off Sunday Morning In Boston

Terry Rozier made a promise after scoring a career-high 31 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 119-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The third-year guard, who starred in his first two NBA starts, pledged to give Boston's starting point guard job back to its rightful owner -- Kyrie Irving.

"Kyrie's probably one of my biggest supporters outside of my family through this little process," Rozier said after the game. "So I know he's happy for me. And when he comes back he's going to pick it up."

Irving has missed the last two games with a bruised quad and is doubtful for Sunday's home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers -- a game being played some six hours before another local team chases another Super Bowl title.

Regardless of who the Celtics have available for this game, especially in the backcourt, they'll have to deal with the outstanding Portland guard combo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

On Friday night, Lillard reached 10,000 points faster than any Trail Blazers player in franchise history and also became the eighth NBA player with 10,000 points and 2,500 assists in his first six seasons. The others are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, Nate Archibald, Pete Maravich, Dave Bing and Oscar Robertson.

"It's a quite a list," coach Terry Stotts said. "All Hall of Famers except for LeBron, and I think he has a chance to get in, too."

Said Lillard: "It's something I'm really happy about. Now I've just got to keep on moving up."

The milestone came a game after McCollum joined Lillard (three times, including a franchise-high 59 this past April) and five others in Portland's 50-point club. He dropped 50 in three quarters against the Chicago Bulls.

The Blazers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped Friday, have won seven of their last eight -- but are 2-5 in their last seven road games.

Former Celtics player Evan Turner (left calf soreness) is probable for Sunday and Shabazz Napier (left big toe soreness) is questionable.

Each team won on the other's floor last year and this is a series that once saw Portland (29-23) win nine straight games at TD Garden.