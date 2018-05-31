Aminu Selected To Play In NBA Africa Game 2018

NEW YORK AND JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2018 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third game in Africa, will take place Saturday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 pm CAT at Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

The announcement was made today at a press conference in Johannesburg by NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format. Team Africa will be composed of players born in Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, and Team World will be composed of players from the rest of the world.

Team Africa will include Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Evan Fournier (Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (76ers; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

Team World will include DeMar DeRozan (Raptors; U.S.), Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks; U.S.), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; U.S.), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; U.S.), and Hassan Whiteside (Miami Heat; U.S.).

Full rosters of players, coaches and legends will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available Friday, June 15 by visiting Computicket.com or Computicket’s retail outlets in South Africa.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will take place following the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa. In honor the centenary of Nelson Mandela, the game will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will air live in sub-Saharan Africa on Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports 1, the Kwesé TV app, as well as Kwesé’s partner pay-TV and free-to-air channels.

The NBA has held two sold-out Africa Games, in Johannesburg in 2015 and 2017, in support of charities including UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA). There are more than 80 current and former NBA players from Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, including Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) and Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

For more information, fans can register at www.NBA.com/AfricaGame, visit www.NBA.com/Africa, and follow the NBA on Facebook (NBA Africa) and Twitter (@NBA_Africa).