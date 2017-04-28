NBA Zone Presented by BBVA Returns to Spain Featuring Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum

MADRID, April 28, 2017 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and BBVA, the official bank of the NBA, today announced that NBA Zone will return to Spain this spring with stops in Salamanca (May 19-21), San Sebastian (June 2-4), Alicante (June 16-18) and a fourth city that will be announced in the coming weeks. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will be on hand to participate and interact with fans in Salamanca, while Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes will highlight the event in Alicante*.

NBA Zone presented by BBVA, a free, three-day interactive fan event, immerses fans in the world of the NBA on game day through digital and social media engagement, oncourt competitions, an innovative cinematic experience, music, merchandise giveaways and more.

In addition to the action at NBA Zone, the NBA and BBVA will conduct community service initiatives in each city as part of “NBAforU Day”, which will feature basketball clinics for boys and girls, hospital visits and social responsibility activities in collaboration with local foundations. NBAforU Day will tip off the weekend in each city and will culminate in the unveiling of a refurbished outdoor basketball court**.

Joining presenting partner BBVA are marketing partners Megastar FM and Movistar+.

More information on NBA Zone presented by BBVA, including registration information and locations in each city, can be found at www.NBAforU.es. More NBA information can be found at www.NBA.es, the league’s official online destination in Spain, and on Facebook (NBA Spain) and Twitter (@NBA_Spain).

*Additional NBA talent attending NBA Zone will be announced at a later date

**NBAforU Day will take place in Palencia ahead of the first NBA Zone in Salamanca