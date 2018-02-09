Lillard Lights Up Sacramento with 50 Points in Blazers Win

SACRAMENTO – Damian Lillard put on a show in his return to the Bay Area, netting a new season-high 50 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 3-PT, 10-10 FT) in Portland’s 118-100 win at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Lillard scored all of his points in just the first three quarters.

"Typically in my career every time I come off a bad shooting night, the way I shot last night, I shoot the ball better," said Lillard. "And tonight I think it was that mixed with a certain level or aggressiveness and urgency with us needing to win this game."

The Trail Blazers have now won nine of their past 13 and move to 31-25 on the season. Portland’s road mark returns to .500 at 15-15.

Portland took control of a back-and-forth game during a 17-0 run to end the third quarter, with 15 of those points coming from Lillard himself. The Trail Blazers took a 92-74 lead into the final quarter and extended their lead to as many as 23 points.

"We made winning plays in that spurt,' said Lillard. "I think from that point on we ran with it. We made play after play after play on both ends of the floor, and we just stretched that lead out."

DAMIAN LILLARD, KING OF SACRAMENTO

Damian Lillard has now recorded four of the 11 50-point games in Trail Blazers history. No other player has more than two 50-point games in the history of the franchise.

"Damian was outstanding. Very efficient," said Head Coach Terry Stotts. "He had a good rythym from the very beginning. To have another 50-point scorer in under 30 minutes is pretty impressive."

Lillard’s night sparked flashbacks to his first career 40-point outing, which occurred at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento on January 7, 2014 (41 points).

This marks the first time where two different Trail Blazers scored 50 points in a game during the same season. CJ McCollum tallied 50 points just nine days ago vs. Chicago. Lillard also joins McCollum and Klay Thompson (Dec. 5, 2016 vs. Indiana) as the only players in NBA history to score 50-plus points in fewer than 30 minutes.

TOP SCORERS

• Maurice Harkless put in 15 points on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting night (2-3 3-PT).

• With Lillard taking care of much of the scoring, McCollum became just Portland’s second player in double figures with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 13 points.

• Lillard wasn’t the only point guard who got it going against the Kings. Shabazz Napier tallied 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting (3-3 3-PT).

• While one man did most of the damage for the road team, seven Kings reached double figures, led by Willie Cauley-Stein (19), Zach Randolph (17) and Buddy Hield (16).

NOTABLES

• Neither team led by more than four points until the 1:53 mark of the second quarter. Portland extended its first half lead from that point to 10 at 62-52.

• Ed Davis grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds off the bench (13, Jan. 26 at Dallas).

QUOTABLE

"Welcome my boy to the club. Illustrious group. Me, Dame, Klay (Thompson). There’s not a lot of us out there. Felt good to see him do it." - CJ McCollum, on Damian Lillard scoring 50 points in fewer than 30 minutes.

NEXT UP

Portland returns home to close out the first half of the season with two home games, beginning Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff from Moda Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.