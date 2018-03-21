League-Leading Rockets Snap Portland’s 13-Game Winning Streak

PORTLAND – One of the greatest runs in franchise history came to an end against the team with the NBA’s best record, as the Houston Rockets outlasted the Blazers, 115-111, behind a sellout crowd of 20,012 at Moda Center. The loss snaps Portland’s 13-game winning streak, which will go into the record books as tied for the second-longest win streak in team history.

In a game that featured the NBA’s two hottest teams since the All-Star break, Portland drops to 12-1 since intermission, while Houston raises its mark to 13-1. Houston has won 23 of its past 24 games.

“I thought it was a terrific game. I thought both teams played very well, made runs, made big shots, made big plays,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “I thought it was disappointing to lose, but I thought we really competed,” he added.

Neither team led by double digits all night in a game that featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties. Houston led by the game’s largest margin at nine, 113-104, before Portland narrowed the gap to two at 113-111 in the game’s final minute. But two Chris Paul free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining put the game away.

In yet another balanced scoring effort, it was Portland’s frontcourt that led the way. Al-Farouq Aminu tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3-PT) and matched his career high with six 3-pointers. Aminu scored 16 points (4-6 3-PT) in the first quarter alone, setting a new career high for points in any quarter.

"He was great. Chief was aggressive, knocked down shots, hit some big threes for us," said CJ McCollum. "Defensively, he was active, guarding a lot of different positions...He was huge. He was huge tonight."

Jusuf Nurkic (21 points) and Damian Lillard (20 points) joined Aminu with 20-plus points, and Maurice Harkless scored 17 on a perfect shooting night (5-5 FG, 3-3 3-PT). Nurkic made nine of his 10 attempts from the floor.

“We had a good offensive night,” said Stotts. “Al-Farouq Aminu was outstanding. Moe was outstanding. Nurk finished around the basket. We found a way to score 111 points.”

James Harden led all scorers with 42 points (13-25 FG) and made five of his seven 3-point attempts. Chris Paul scored 22 points (5-10 3-PT), while Eric Gordon (18 points) and Luc Mbah a Moute (13 points) netted double figures off the bench.

"They played how we thought they would play. Our team - I thought we came out, and we played a good game too," Damian Lillard said. "We just gotta make a few more plays and get a few more stops if you want to beat a team like that."

Portland’s 13 consecutive wins represent the team’s longest streak since December 2007. Eight of Portland’s 13 wins during the streak came against teams with records above .500, including twice beating Golden State, but it was the team with the league’s best mark that ultimately ended the run.

The Trail Blazers also had their string of nine straight home wins snapped, but Portland has still won 18 of its past 20 home games. The Trail Blazers drop to 25-12 at Moda Center and 44-27 overall this season.

With losses by both the Trail Blazers and Thunder, Portland maintains its two-game lead over Oklahoma City for the Northwest Division lead and the third spot in the Western Conference.

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard scored 20+ points for the 16th straight game, the longest such streak of his career. No Blazer has recorded a longer streak of 20-point games in a season since Clyde Drexler scored 20 points or more in 27 straight games from Dec. 30, 1987-Feb. 27, 1988.

• Maurice Harkless has scored in double figures in four straight games for the first time this season. His 17 points are the second-most in the NBA this season by a player with five field goal attempts or fewer (18-Jokic, DEN).

• Evan Turner (10 points) scored in double digits off the bench for the fourth time in the past six games.

NOTABLES

• Nurkic tallied his 20th double-double of the season, extending the highest mark of his career.

• Portland’s starting frontcourt of Aminu, Harkless and Nurkic outscored Houston’s starting frontcourt by a 60-14 count.

• Lillard’s franchise record of 52 straight games with a 3-pointer came to an end.

• Ed Davis recorded 10+ rebounds for the 20th time this season, matching his career high for any year (2014-15).

QUOTABLE

"I think over the last month and a half, two months, we've been much better because of what we're doing as a unit. Everybody's been locked in, everybody's been contributing. They've done it consistently. Tonight, me and CJ struggled, and still it's a one possession game with under a minute left and that's because it's not just us that's making us successful." - Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

Portland gets a couple days off at home before hosting the Boston Celtics Friday night. Tipoff at Moda Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. with broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.