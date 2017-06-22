Photo / Getty Images
Get to Know Caleb Swanigan
Caleb Swanigan
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-9 / 246
Birthdate: April 18, 1997 (Indianapolis)
High School: Homestead HS (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
College: Purdue (two seasons)
Sophomore (2016-17):
- A consensus All-American, the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year and the Big Ten Player of the Year as a Purdue sophomore.
- Ranked second nationally in rebounding (12.5) in 2016-17.
- Joined Tim Duncan of Wake Forest (1996-97) as the only players in the last 25 years to average at least 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a season.
- Shot 52.7 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range.
- The first player nationally since the 1985-86 season to amass 640 points, 430 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.
- His Division I-leading 28 double-doubles were the most in Big Ten history and 13th most in NCAA history.
- Set Purdue’s single-season rebounds record with 436. His 227 rebounds in Big Ten play equaled the most in 55 years (Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas in 1962).
- Named Basketball Times Player of the Year and Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.
- A top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Karl Malone Power Forward Award.
- Earned Academic All-America Second Team accolades.
Freshman (2015-16):
- Named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team (10.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg).
- A midseason finalist for the Wayman Tisdale Award (nation’s top freshman) and early-season candidate for the Karl Malone Award.
- Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week a school-record three times, sharing the league lead.
- Set Purdue freshman records in double-doubles (eight) and for rebounds by a wide margin.
- One of three freshmen in the country with totals of at least 340 points, 280 boards, 60 assists and 20 made threes.