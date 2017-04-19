Game Two Preview: Blazers Look to Even Series with Warriors

After a tightly contested battle for three quarters in Game One, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors meet for Game Two of their best of seven First Round series Wednesday evening in Oakland. The Warriors took Game One, 121-109, thanks to a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to break the deadlock between the two sides after three periods.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum led the Blazers with a combined 75 points, highlighted by McCollum's playoff career-high 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting in the Game One loss. Once again, Portland will be without center Jusuf Nurkić, who missed the final seven games of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture in his right leg.

Kevin Durant's 32 points and 10 rebounds led the Warriors in Game One, but is listed as questionable with a calf strain. Draymond Green sparked Golden State with a line of 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks. Stephen Curry scored 29 points in the Warriors' Game One victory.

Tipoff is set for 7:30pm Pacific on TNT, with local coverage available on KGW and Rip City Radio 620.