Game Three Preview: Series Comes to Portland as Blazers Hope to Avoid 3-0 Hole

For the third consecutive playoff series, the Portland Trail Blazers return home to Moda Center down 2-0 and will look to the Rip City faithful to lift them to a Game Three win versus the Golden State Warriors Saturday night, just as they did in their postseason series with the Warriors and LA Clippers last season. While Portland kept things close in Game One to fall 120-109, Golden State ran away to a 110-81 blowout victory in Game Two at Oakland.

"We still believe we can beat them; don't get it twisted," said Blazers guard Damian Lillard. "They won the first two games, we competed really well in the first, [we were] blown out in the second. But, like I said after the game, scores don't carry over.

"Each game is different."

Lillard is averaging 23 points per game in the postseason so far, while his backcourt mate CJ McCollum leads the Blazers with an average of 26 points over Games One and Two. Center Jusuf Nurkić, who missed the final seven games of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture in his right leg, is doubtful for Saturday's game.

Reigning back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry is averaging 24 points in the series. Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points in Game One, is questionable after missing Game Two with a calf strain.

Tipoff for Game Three is set for 7:30 pm Pacific on ESPN and KGW, while fans can listen locally on Rip City Radio 620 and the Trail Blazers mobile app.