Game Four Preview: Blazers Look to Fight Off Elimination, Avoid Sweep

Down 3-0 in the Western Conference First Round Playoffs, the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers face elimination in Game Four versus the one-seed Golden State Warriors Monday night at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers led for the majority of Game Three, before a flurry of turnovers spurred a 19-1 third quarter Golden State run to result in a 119-113 Warriors victory.

The Trail Blazers' backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 63 points, while the supporting cast of Evan Turner (17 points), Al-Farouq Aminu (14 points) and Noah Vonleh (10 points) notched double figures. Ultimately, the team's 16 turnovers leading to 12 Golden State points were the difference in Game Three.

Center Jusuf Nurkić returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right leg to record 11 rebounds in 16 minutes of action in Game Three. He will not play in Game Four.

For Golden State, guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 58 points to lead the Warriors to the 3-0 lead. Off the bench, Andre Iguodala and Javale McGee chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Game Four tips off at 7:30 pm on TNT, with local coverage available on KGW. The radio call can be found in the Portland area on Rip City Radio 620 and the Trail Blazers mobile app.