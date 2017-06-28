Wojnarowski: Blazers Trade Quarterman to Houston

After the news that the Rockets had acquired point guard Chris Paul from the Clippers in exchange for Patrick Beverly, Sam Decker, Lou Williams and a Top-3 protected first-round pick, savvy NBA salary cap experts noted that Houston still had some work to do in order to make the numbers work. According to another report, the Portland Trail Blazers might be helping Houston along in that aspect.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (today was officially his first day at the World Wide Leader), the Trail Blazers have sent guard Tim Quarterman to Houston in exchange for cash considerations



Portland has traded Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017 The Rockets are gathering non-guaranteed contracts to use in Clippers trade, or elsewhere. Owner Leslie Alexander is spending to compete. https://t.co/V5L0jaWT8u — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

As Wojnarowski notes, Quarterman's salary for the 2017-18 season was non-guarenteed, and since he was very likely to be waived by the Trail Blazers anyway to free up a roster spot after Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan were acquired by Portland during the 2017 Draft, the deal ends up being something (in this instance, cash) for nothing.

The Trail Blazers signed Quarterman in June of 2016 after he went undrafted out of LSU. The 6-6 guard appeared in 16 games last season with the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.9 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 5.0 minutes per game. Quarterman spent most of the season on assignment in the D-League (now the G-League) with the Windy City Bulls and the Long Island Nets, appearing in 22 games between the two teams and averaging 30.8 minutes per appearance.

Portland now has 16 players under contract for next season.