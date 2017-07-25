Trail Blazers Trade Crabbe To Brooklyn For Nicholson

UPDATE: The trade is now official, though there has been no statement from the team with regard to waiving Andrew Nicholson.

A whole lot of Trail Blazers fans have been waiting for the team to make a trade this offseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland has done just that, though it's not the move many seemed to be expecting.

According to Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have traded guard Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for power forward Andrew Nicholson. But don't bother buying that jersey just yet, as Wojnarowski is also reporting Portland will waive Nicholson immediately...



You might recall it was the Nets who tendered Crabbe, who averaged 10.7 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game last season, the offer sheet he signed as a restricted free agent last year, so in this deal, Brooklyn gets the player they wanted, and with one less year left on his contract. As for the Trail Blazers, the motivations seem to be financial, as trading Crabbe, cutting Nicholson and then using the stretch provision to stretch (naturally) the cap hit from the remainder of his contract over the next seven seasons saves Portland a boatload of money according to ESPN's Bobby Marks...



There's also one other thing the Trail Blazers get out of the deal: a trade exception, which a team acquires when they send out more money in a trade then they receive back...



Some have wondered if perhaps this move is the first of a serious of trades. That could very well be the case, though it could could also just be a move to thin out the wing position, one where the Trail Blazers still have Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, while getting closer to the luxury tax line. Time will tell!