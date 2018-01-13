Watch: Swanigan, Baldwin IV At The G League Showcase

It's been a while since we last checked in on how players currently under contract with the Trail Blazers are doing on assignment in the G League. And since the 14th annual G League Showcase is currently underway, let's take a quick look at how rookie Caleb Swanigan and two-way player Wade Baldwin IV are doing with their respective G League clubs.

• Trail Blazers rookie forward Caleb Swanigan is averaging 15.6 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent shooting from three, 13.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in seven games, all starts, for the Canton Charge.

The 6-9 forward out of Purdue has pulled down at least 14 rebounds in three of Canton's last four games, with his 19-rebound performance in the Charge's 95-90 loss to the Westchester Knicks on January 5 qualifying as his best rebounding game thus far in the G League.

As for scoring, Swanigan is averaging 13.5 points in his last four games after putting up a career-best 28 points in Canton's 128-126 loss to the Wisconsin Herd on January 3. In his most recent game, Swanigan finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 14 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in Canton's 119-94 loss to the Northern Arizona Suns on January 12 at the G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario.

Swanigan's next game with the Charge is Wednesday, January 17 at 8 a.m. Pacific versus Raptors 905 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. That game can be streamed live on Twitch.

• Wade Baldwin IV, who the Trail Blazers signed as their first two-way player after he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies, is averaging 17.4 points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from three, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 10 games this season for the Texas Legends.

In his last two games, both wins, at the G League showcase, Baldwin IV is averaging 15.5 points on 54 percent shooting, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Baldwin IV and the Legends' next game is on Tuesday, January 16 versus the Memphis Hustle at Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas. That game can also be streamed live on Twitch.