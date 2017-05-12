VIDEO: Olshey Discusses Draft, Trade Options At Combine

While the NBA Playoffs, lackluster as they have been so far, draw most of the headlines this time of year, the teams not still participating in the postseason are likely paying more attention to the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, which is currently taking place at Quest Center in Chicago. The four-day event is one of the most important pre-draft evaluation opportunities for teams, as it provides one of the first opportunities to interview draft-eligible players, get accurate measurements and medical information and watch players scrimmage in a five-on-five setting. And since the event brings together front office personnel from all 30 teams, it gives those folks a chance to discuss potential deals face-to-face.

And as you might expect, Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey and members of his staff are in Chicago for the Combine, as Portland holds the 15th, 20th and 26th picks in the 2017 Draft, which is scheduled to take place June 22.

Olshey joined Scott Howard-Cooper on NBA TV from the Combine to discuss the team’s approach to the draft considering they own three picks but were already the youngest team in the NBA last season…

“We’ve been rebuilding the organization based of of Damian Lillard’s timeline, we’ve been lucky enough to be a playoff team in both of those years,” said Olshey. “It’s whatever the best decision long-term for the franchise is. If that’s three rookies, it’s three rookies. If that’s an aggregation of picks to get an impact player, then that’s what it’ll be.”

The Trail Blazers haven’t added a rookie who is also a first round pick to their roster since selecting CJ McCollum with the 10th pick of the 2013 Draft, so they’re probably due to add talent through the draft, even if they’re already one of the youngest teams. But with three first-round picks, it’s very possible Portland could do just that while also using their other picks in trades for veteran talent. According to Olshey, all options are on the table.

“We’re building long term, the end game is hopefully to win a championship in Portland,” said Olshey. “If we can accelerate that process because we’ve got the three picks in a very deep draft, where these picks are coveted and we can get a player on a timeline from a team that is maybe going another direction, we’ll absolutely push our chips in and do that. But if it’s about finding more stars to join our young guys — Lillard, McCollum, Nurkić — and they’re (in the draft), then that’s what we’ll do.”