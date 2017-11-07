VIDEO: Lillard's Game-Winner Edged Out For The NBA's Top Play Of The Week

After Damian Lillard hit a three-pointer over Brandon Ingram with under a second to play to lift the Trail Blazers to a 113-110 victory over the Lakers in a nationally-televised game on last Thursday, you knew the latest occurrence of "Lillard Time" would earn top play honors for the day. It also seemed likely to win top play honors for the week as well.

But not so! Lillard's game-winner was edged out by a turnover/block/dunk sequence by Knicks forward/unicorn Kristaps Porzingis in the fourth quarter of New York's 120-107 victory versus the Suns at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Porzingis has been one of the NBA's best players through the first three weeks of the season, averaging 30.2 points on 50 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 assists through 10 games, so perhaps getting the top spot in this week's top plays is more of a salute to his performance this season than anything else, as I'd take a game-winning three-pointer over a block-turned-dunk sequence in the fourth quarter of a 15-point game. But hey, being second-best ain't all bad.