VIDEO: Lillard Talks Win Streak, Respect And LeBron On SportsCenter

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard joined Scott Van Pelt on the evening edition of SportsCenter Wednesday night. During the interview, Lillard discusses what he's done to take his performance to another level, confidence in "Dame Time," getting respect for what the Trail Blazers have done this season and LeBron James, who the Portland will face off against Thursday night at the Moda Center (7 p.m. tip on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620 AM).

"You just have the ultimate respect for (James)," said Lillard. "He's definitely somebody that should be appreciated more. People will definitely appreciate him more and they'll look back on what he's done and wish they had given him his respect and his love as he's deserved over the course of his career."